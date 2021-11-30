State Street Corp Has $3.76 Million Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.54% of Vor Biopharma worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE VOR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

