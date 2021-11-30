State Street Corp Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.27% of Coastal Financial worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

