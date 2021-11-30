State Street Corp Increases Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.93% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $479.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $692,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.