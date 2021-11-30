State Street Corp Increases Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

State Street Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.93% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,477 shares of company stock worth $692,176. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $479.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

