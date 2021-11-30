State Street Corp Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of RXDX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.