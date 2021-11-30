State Street Corp Raises Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

State Street Corp grew its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.62% of CarLotz worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 2,168,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarLotz by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarLotz by 138.6% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 1,922,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarLotz by 58.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarLotz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 669,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 256,631 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

