State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SciPlay worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

SCPL stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.