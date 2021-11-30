State Street Corp Sells 2,866 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

