State Street Corp Takes Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

