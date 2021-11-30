stETH (Lido) Trading Up 22.9% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.86 or 0.07947131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.83 or 0.99674311 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

