Stilwell Value LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

