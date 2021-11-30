Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hibbett Sports Put Options (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,364 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 521% compared to the typical volume of 542 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,310. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

