Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.49% 7.07% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vasta Platform and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 512.45%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.39%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.07 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.33 $86.27 million $1.64 33.89

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Vasta Platform on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

