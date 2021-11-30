Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($16.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Südzucker stock traded down €0.17 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.87 ($14.63). The stock had a trading volume of 139,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.70.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

