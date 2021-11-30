Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.