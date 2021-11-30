Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

SLB stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

