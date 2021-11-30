Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

