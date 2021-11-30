Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

