Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSBI stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.