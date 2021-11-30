Summit State Bank (SSBI) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Summit State Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank’s peers have a beta of 22.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 20.77% 10.78% 0.87%

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank Competitors 1072 3116 2601 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.17%. Given Summit State Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit State Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million $10.52 million 7.58 Summit State Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.81

Summit State Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit State Bank peers beat Summit State Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.