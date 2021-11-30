Sun (New) (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $127.84 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $324.19 million and $127.84 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

