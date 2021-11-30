Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.80.

SU opened at C$31.95 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.29 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

