Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,581.64 or 0.08073831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.92 or 1.00502483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021953 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

