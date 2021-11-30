Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $204.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.57.

SWDBY stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

