Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWDBY. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.