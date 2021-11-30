Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.