Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 116.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

