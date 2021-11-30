Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $226.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

