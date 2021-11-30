Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.77 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.