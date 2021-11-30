Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

