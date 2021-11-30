Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 58,311 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,311 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of GE stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.