Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

