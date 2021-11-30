T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.46% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 466.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

TEQI opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

