Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 349,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -405.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.