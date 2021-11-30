Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 2,287,619 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

