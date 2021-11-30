TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. TDK has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $58.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

