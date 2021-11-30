Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.12

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

TMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at $18,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after buying an additional 380,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.