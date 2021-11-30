Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.12

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

