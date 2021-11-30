Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,134,600 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the October 31st total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS TBPMF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

