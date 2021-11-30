The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

