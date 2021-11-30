The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 34,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.