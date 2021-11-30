The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 43.5% in November

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

GAB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 37,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

