The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

HCKT stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $634.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

