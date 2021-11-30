The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

