The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.39. 76,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

