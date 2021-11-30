The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 960.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

