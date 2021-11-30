The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.96

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

