The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.55 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
