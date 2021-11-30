The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.55 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.