The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

