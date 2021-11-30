Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.17

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

